Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Shares Bought by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,709 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,587,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 236.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 290,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,538,000 after purchasing an additional 28,130 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,178,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,653,000 after acquiring an additional 698,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TARS. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, William Blair raised Tarsus Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.20.

Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $52.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.37. The company has a quick ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.30 and a 12 month high of $54.44.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

