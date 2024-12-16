Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG – Free Report) by 516.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,165 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,919 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Mistras Group were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Mistras Group by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Mistras Group by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Mistras Group by 12.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Mistras Group by 13.0% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 51,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 5,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Mistras Group in the second quarter valued at $600,000. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mistras Group news, EVP Michael J. Lange sold 6,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total transaction of $68,259.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 240,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,686,552.55. The trade was a 2.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 43,644 shares of company stock valued at $478,923 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Mistras Group stock opened at $9.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.68. Mistras Group, Inc. has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $12.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.40 million, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.78.

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions in the United States, other Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers non-destructive testing services; inline inspection for pipelines; and plant condition management software. It also provides maintenance and light mechanical services, such as corrosion removal, mitigation and prevention, insulation installation and removal, electrical, heat tracing, industrial cleaning, pipefitting, and welding; engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities; and utilizes scaffolding and rope access to access at-height and confined assets.

