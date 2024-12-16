Nordson’s (NDSN) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $237.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $294.00.

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $226.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.90. Nordson has a 12 month low of $222.18 and a 12 month high of $279.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $253.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.93.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The industrial products company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.83 million. Nordson had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nordson will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.75, for a total transaction of $82,657.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,159.50. This represents a 4.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Jennifer L. Mcdonough sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.27, for a total transaction of $59,010.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,287 shares in the company, valued at $862,081.49. The trade was a 6.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,629 shares of company stock worth $914,400 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 61.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 31,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,224,000 after purchasing an additional 11,875 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nordson by 13.2% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 173,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,533,000 after buying an additional 20,217 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Nordson by 23.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 321,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,499,000 after buying an additional 61,430 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nordson by 47.5% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 15,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after buying an additional 5,046 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Nordson by 113.8% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 29,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,661,000 after buying an additional 15,524 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

