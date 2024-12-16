StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical device company’s stock.
NeuroMetrix Stock Performance
NURO stock opened at $3.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.84. NeuroMetrix has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $4.73.
NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative net margin of 203.71% and a negative return on equity of 42.56%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.66) earnings per share.
About NeuroMetrix
NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, and China. Its marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system offers services to device and provide disposable electrodes to a customer base of hand surgeons and manufacturers for industrial health use.
