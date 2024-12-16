Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Price Target Raised to $200.00

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

NTRA has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Natera from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Natera from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Natera from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Natera from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.67.

Shares of NTRA opened at $166.55 on Friday. Natera has a 52-week low of $57.22 and a 52-week high of $175.63. The company has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of -94.63 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $439.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.43 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 26.23% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.95) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Natera will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Natera news, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total value of $30,737.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,434,752.37. The trade was a 0.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $377,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,217,479.44. The trade was a 4.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 132,963 shares of company stock worth $21,250,107. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Natera during the second quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Natera by 148.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 318 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Natera by 34.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 372 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Natera by 32.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 430 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Natera during the third quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

