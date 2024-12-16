Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

ODD has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Oddity Tech from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on Oddity Tech from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oddity Tech currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Oddity Tech Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Oddity Tech stock opened at $49.45 on Friday. Oddity Tech has a 52 week low of $30.34 and a 52 week high of $51.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 4.45.

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. Oddity Tech had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oddity Tech will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Oddity Tech

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Oddity Tech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Oddity Tech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in Oddity Tech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oddity Tech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Oddity Tech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. 35.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oddity Tech

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

