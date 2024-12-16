Papa Johns International’s (PZZA) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Stephens reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $62.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Papa Johns International from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Papa Johns International from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Papa Johns International in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Papa Johns International from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Papa Johns International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.82.

PZZA stock opened at $44.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.13. Papa Johns International has a 12 month low of $39.90 and a 12 month high of $78.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16.

Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Papa Johns International had a net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Papa Johns International will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. Papa Johns International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.11%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Papa Johns International by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,285,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,485 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Papa Johns International by 25.9% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,170,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,991,000 after buying an additional 446,477 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Papa Johns International in the second quarter valued at $93,586,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Papa Johns International by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,214,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,042,000 after buying an additional 281,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Papa Johns International by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,091,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,812,000 after acquiring an additional 176,470 shares during the period.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John’s trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

