Repare Therapeutics’ (RPTX) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at Lifesci Capital

Lifesci Capital reissued their market perform rating on shares of Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ RPTX opened at $1.77 on Friday. Repare Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $8.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Repare Therapeutics by 212.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 417,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 284,036 shares during the period. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP raised its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 8.0% during the second quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP now owns 3,372,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,129,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. It uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform, to discover, validate, and build a pipeline of SL-based therapeutics that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

