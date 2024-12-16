Repare Therapeutics’ (RPTX) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at Lifesci Capital

Lifesci Capital reissued their market perform rating on shares of Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RPTX
Repare Therapeutics Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Repare Therapeutics
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Repare Therapeutics by 212.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 417,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 284,036 shares during the period. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP raised its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 8.0% during the second quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP now owns 3,372,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,129,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Repare Therapeutics
Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. It uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform, to discover, validate, and build a pipeline of SL-based therapeutics that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Repare Therapeutics
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Dave & Buster’s: Is It Time to Make Another Play on This Stock?
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Why Hershey Stock Has More Room to Run Despite Takeover Rejection
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Texas Instruments: The Old-School Tech Titan Still Delivering
Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.