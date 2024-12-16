StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

NASDAQ RAVE opened at $3.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.56. Rave Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $3.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.21.

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.36 million for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 21.37%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rave Restaurant Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RAVE Free Report ) by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,977 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.88% of Rave Restaurant Group worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

