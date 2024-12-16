StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Rave Restaurant Group Price Performance
NASDAQ RAVE opened at $3.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.56. Rave Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $3.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.21.
Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.36 million for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 21.37%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rave Restaurant Group
Rave Restaurant Group Company Profile
Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Rave Restaurant Group
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Dave & Buster’s: Is It Time to Make Another Play on This Stock?
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Why Hershey Stock Has More Room to Run Despite Takeover Rejection
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Texas Instruments: The Old-School Tech Titan Still Delivering
Receive News & Ratings for Rave Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rave Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.