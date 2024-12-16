O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $1,400.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,115.00 to $1,286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,275.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,257.00.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $1,270.60 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive has a one year low of $914.50 and a one year high of $1,281.95. The stock has a market cap of $73.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,213.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,129.22.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.53 by ($0.12). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.52% and a negative return on equity of 155.25%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.72 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 40.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jeffery Thomas Loafman sold 620 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,240.39, for a total transaction of $769,041.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,201.95. The trade was a 99.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrea Weiss sold 600 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,224.07, for a total value of $734,442.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $856,849. This trade represents a 46.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 383.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

