Birkenstock (BIRK) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, December 18th. Analysts expect Birkenstock to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Birkenstock Price Performance

BIRK stock opened at $55.06 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.03. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.26, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.22. Birkenstock has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $64.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on BIRK shares. BTIG Research set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Birkenstock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Birkenstock in a research report on Friday. Hsbc Global Res raised Birkenstock to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HSBC upgraded Birkenstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Birkenstock from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.13.

Birkenstock Company Profile

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

