Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Tripadvisor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Tripadvisor from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Tripadvisor from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

NASDAQ TRIP opened at $13.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Tripadvisor has a 52 week low of $12.93 and a 52 week high of $28.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.74 and a 200-day moving average of $15.61.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The travel company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tripadvisor will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Tripadvisor in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 104.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,659 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 14,244.4% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

