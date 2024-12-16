Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently commented on TEM. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America cut Tempus AI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Tempus AI from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Tempus AI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.
In other Tempus AI news, COO Ryan Fukushima sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $5,101,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,007,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,816,369.57. This represents a 10.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bradley A. Keywell sold 395,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $16,999,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,164,449 shares in the company, valued at $694,263,084.55. This represents a 2.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 650,949 shares of company stock worth $27,821,944 in the last quarter.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempus AI during the third quarter valued at $1,367,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tempus AI by 1,591.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,217,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,698 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Tempus AI during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,726,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tempus AI during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,323,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tempus AI during the third quarter worth about $1,185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.
Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.
