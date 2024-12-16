StockNews.com Begins Coverage on trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on trivago from $2.25 to $1.95 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on trivago from $2.25 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.55.

TRVG stock opened at $2.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.97. The company has a market cap of $172.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.14 and a beta of 1.76. trivago has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $3.29.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.

