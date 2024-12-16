TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TGTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

TG Therapeutics Stock Up 4.3 %

NASDAQ TGTX opened at $32.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -320.17 and a beta of 2.25. TG Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.84 and a 52 week high of $36.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.56 and a 200-day moving average of $23.45.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $83.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.68 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 8.32%. TG Therapeutics’s revenue was down 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sagar Lonial sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total transaction of $152,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,049,935.80. The trade was a 4.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 35.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,094,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398,015 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,501,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,572,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,982,000 after buying an additional 98,892 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 0.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,708,000 after buying an additional 7,939 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1,549.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 772,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,061,000 after acquiring an additional 725,371 shares during the last quarter. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

