Warner Bros. Discovery’s (WBD) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of WBD opened at $12.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.61 billion, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.24. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $12.70.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 28.34% and a negative return on equity of 27.56%. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warner Bros. Discovery

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 45.9% in the second quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 55,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG boosted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.3% during the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 457,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.4% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.4% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 112,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Warner Bros. Discovery



Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

