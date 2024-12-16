Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Price Target Raised to $13.00

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Rosenblatt Securities from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on WBD. Wolfe Research upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Macquarie upped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

Shares of WBD opened at $12.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.24. The stock has a market cap of $29.61 billion, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.52. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 28.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -4.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warner Bros. Discovery

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 54.1% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 2,185.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

