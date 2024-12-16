Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Cut to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $98.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $132.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WFRD. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Weatherford International from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Weatherford International from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.50.

Get Weatherford International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WFRD

Weatherford International Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:WFRD opened at $76.09 on Friday. Weatherford International has a 52 week low of $75.79 and a 52 week high of $135.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.22 and its 200-day moving average is $100.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.58.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.41. Weatherford International had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 46.25%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Weatherford International will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Weatherford International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Weatherford International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Weatherford International news, CAO Desmond J. Mills sold 6,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $521,565.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $932,764.80. This trade represents a 35.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WFRD. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Weatherford International by 364.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Weatherford International by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Weatherford International by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

About Weatherford International

(Get Free Report)

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.