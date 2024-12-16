Berenberg Bank Cuts Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) Price Target to GBX 510

Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 560 ($7.07) to GBX 510 ($6.44) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Impax Asset Management Group Price Performance

IPX opened at GBX 252 ($3.18) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.93. The company has a market cap of £322.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 812.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 352.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 377.09. Impax Asset Management Group has a 12-month low of GBX 238.50 ($3.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 575 ($7.26).

Impax Asset Management Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 22.90 ($0.29) per share. This is a boost from Impax Asset Management Group’s previous dividend of $4.70. This represents a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Impax Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9,032.26%.

About Impax Asset Management Group

Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

