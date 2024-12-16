Portmeirion Group’s (PMP) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Portmeirion Group (LON:PMP – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Portmeirion Group Trading Down 15.1 %

Shares of Portmeirion Group stock opened at GBX 174 ($2.20) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 216.58 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 219.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of £23.94 million, a PE ratio of -217.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.24. Portmeirion Group has a 1 year low of GBX 160 ($2.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 310 ($3.91).

Portmeirion Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Portmeirion Group’s payout ratio is -500.00%.

About Portmeirion Group

Portmeirion Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes ceramics, home fragrances, and associated homeware products in the United Kingdom, South Korea, North America, and internationally. It provides tableware, cookware, giftware, glassware, candles, placemats, coasters, bone china and porcelain tableware, wood, glass and metal alloy giftware and other associated homeware products under the Portmeirion, Spode, Royal Worcester, Nambé, Wax Lyrical, and Pimpernel brand names.

