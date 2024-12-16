Abits Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTS) Short Interest Update

Abits Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTS – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 307,200 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the November 15th total of 352,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Abits Group Stock Performance
Abits Group stock opened at $0.49 on Monday. Abits Group has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $1.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.53.
Abits Group Company Profile
