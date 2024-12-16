Abits Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTS) Short Interest Update

Abits Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTS – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 307,200 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the November 15th total of 352,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Abits Group Stock Performance

Abits Group stock opened at $0.49 on Monday. Abits Group has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $1.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.53.

Get Abits Group alerts:

Abits Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Abits Group Inc operates in the bitcoin mining business in the United States. The company was formerly known as Moxian (BVI) Inc and changed its name to Abits Group Inc in November 2023. Abits Group Inc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Abits Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abits Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.