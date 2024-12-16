Videndum’s (VID) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Videndum (LON:VID – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Videndum Stock Performance

Shares of Videndum stock opened at GBX 256 ($3.23) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 260.49 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 291.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £241.13 million, a P/E ratio of -595.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.44. Videndum has a 52 week low of GBX 220 ($2.78) and a 52 week high of GBX 362.50 ($4.58).

Insider Transactions at Videndum

In other news, insider Stephen C. Harris bought 21,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 238 ($3.01) per share, for a total transaction of £50,058.54 ($63,205.23). Insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

About Videndum

Videndum Plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Media Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

