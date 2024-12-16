South32’s (S32) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their sell rating on shares of South32 (LON:S32 – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 120 ($1.52) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on South32 from GBX 380 ($4.80) to GBX 370 ($4.67) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup downgraded shares of South32 to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of S32 opened at GBX 168.80 ($2.13) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,534.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 186.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 178.75. South32 has a 1 year low of GBX 141.50 ($1.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 209.60 ($2.65).

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, India, China, Japan, the Middle East, Mozambique, the Netherlands, Brazil, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.

