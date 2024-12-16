Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Short Interest Update

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the November 15th total of 1,530,000 shares. Approximately 11.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 221,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.
Adverum Biotechnologies Stock Down 6.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ ADVM opened at $5.37 on Monday. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $29.70. The company has a market cap of $111.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.20.
Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ADVM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Adverum Biotechnologies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.83.
Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema which is in phase 2 clinical trials.
