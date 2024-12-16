American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Short Interest Update

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,180,000 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the November 15th total of 7,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of AEP stock opened at $92.71 on Monday. American Electric Power has a 1 year low of $75.22 and a 1 year high of $105.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.55.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on American Electric Power from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target (down from $109.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.13.

View Our Latest Research Report on American Electric Power

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 57.2% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. LRI Investments LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 935.9% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc lifted its position in American Electric Power by 52.1% during the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.