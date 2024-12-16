iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,230,000 shares, a decline of 11.8% from the November 15th total of 9,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,018,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $122.06 on Monday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.26 and a fifty-two week high of $123.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.33 and its 200 day moving average is $116.31. The company has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

