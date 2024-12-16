Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Short Interest Update

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,690,000 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the November 15th total of 2,490,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total transaction of $167,783.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,227,759.94. This trade represents a 1.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.84, for a total transaction of $78,604.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,944.36. This represents a 5.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,386 shares of company stock worth $403,308. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in Autodesk in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 116.7% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 143 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ADSK shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Autodesk from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Autodesk from $358.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Autodesk from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.05.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ADSK

Autodesk Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $303.77 on Monday. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $195.32 and a 52-week high of $326.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $296.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.33. The company has a market capitalization of $65.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.43.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. Autodesk had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Autodesk

(Get Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.