Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) Short Interest Update

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 135,800 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the November 15th total of 145,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Advent Technologies Stock Down 7.2 %

Advent Technologies stock opened at $6.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.14 and its 200 day moving average is $4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $15.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.43. Advent Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $10.15.

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported ($4.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter. Advent Technologies had a negative net margin of 828.45% and a negative return on equity of 442.47%.

About Advent Technologies

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc, an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets in North America, Europe, and Asia. It develops, manufactures, and assembles fuel cell systems and critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems.

