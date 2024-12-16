SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Separately, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of SSR Mining from $6.30 to $6.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.18.

SSRM stock opened at $7.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 1.97. SSR Mining has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $11.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.69.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in SSR Mining by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,277 shares during the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in SSR Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in SSR Mining by 62.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 779,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after buying an additional 298,898 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SSR Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in SSR Mining by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

