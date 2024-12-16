Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
NASDAQ:TBNK opened at $10.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.71 million, a PE ratio of -40.81 and a beta of 0.61. Territorial Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $11.64.
Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.10). Territorial Bancorp had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. The company had revenue of $18.93 million for the quarter.
Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that engages in the provision of various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
