Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Territorial Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TBNK opened at $10.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.71 million, a PE ratio of -40.81 and a beta of 0.61. Territorial Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $11.64.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.10). Territorial Bancorp had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. The company had revenue of $18.93 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBNK. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Territorial Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Territorial Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 12,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new stake in Territorial Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $3,726,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.35% of the company’s stock.

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that engages in the provision of various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

