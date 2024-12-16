StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ TACT opened at $4.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.30 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.11. TransAct Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $7.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransAct Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bard Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 155,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 36,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 14,599 shares during the period. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 424,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 27,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 9,999 shares during the period. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents.

