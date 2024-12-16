Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

SLDB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citizens Jmp upgraded Solid Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Thursday. William Blair upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.22.

Solid Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of SLDB opened at $4.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $196.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.07. Solid Biosciences has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $15.05.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.12). On average, equities analysts forecast that Solid Biosciences will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO David T. Howton sold 5,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $28,403.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,712.80. The trade was a 24.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alexander Cumbo sold 11,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $62,238.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,510.40. The trade was a 22.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,719 shares of company stock valued at $135,457 over the last 90 days. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLDB. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Solid Biosciences by 135.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,728,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,798,000 after acquiring an additional 994,984 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Solid Biosciences by 292.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 443,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 330,234 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Solid Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $1,554,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 303.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 208,793 shares during the period. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP raised its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 5.1% during the third quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 2,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,516,000 after buying an additional 135,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, develops therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and SGT-501 to treat Catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

