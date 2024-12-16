Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Sotherly Hotels from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Get Sotherly Hotels alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Stock Performance

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Shares of SOHO stock opened at $1.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. Sotherly Hotels has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $1.65.

(Get Free Report)

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.