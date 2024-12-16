Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

SNFCA stock opened at $12.83 on Friday. Security National Financial has a 12 month low of $6.19 and a 12 month high of $13.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.38 million, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Security National Financial by 28.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 9,404 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,820,948 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,953,000 after buying an additional 29,120 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Security National Financial by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Security National Financial by 5.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,825 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Security National Financial by 28.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,931 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 9,076 shares during the last quarter. 45.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident insurance policies.

