Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Upgraded at Truist Financial

Truist Financial upgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $7.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $3.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SGMO

Sangamo Therapeutics Stock Up 7.3 %

SGMO opened at $2.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $427.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.15. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $3.18.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $49.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.55 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 264.16% and a negative net margin of 257.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 8.6% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 85,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 108,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 38,850 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,103,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 57,125 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 167.8% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 103,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 64,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners raised its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 35.2% in the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 266,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 69,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.