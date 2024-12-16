Zacks Research Has Negative Outlook of SIGI FY2024 Earnings

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for Selective Insurance Group in a report released on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $3.60 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.65. The consensus estimate for Selective Insurance Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.61 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.18 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.72 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.13 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.73 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.14.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $96.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Selective Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $81.00 and a 1 year high of $109.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.01.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.29). Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Selective Insurance Group’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Selective Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Selective Insurance Group news, CAO Anthony D. Harnett sold 1,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $130,024.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,759.06. This trade represents a 8.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Selective Insurance Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIGI. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 2,486.8% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 7,336 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,416,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $132,949,000 after purchasing an additional 62,699 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 9.0% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 170,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,887,000 after purchasing an additional 14,004 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 867,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,956,000 after purchasing an additional 21,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 10.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 179,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,770,000 after purchasing an additional 16,689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

