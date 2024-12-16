What is Roth Capital’s Forecast for TSE:PPT FY2024 Earnings?

Perpetua Resources Corp. (TSE:PPT – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Perpetua Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 11th. Roth Capital analyst M. Niehuser now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.31). Roth Capital currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Perpetua Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded Perpetua Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Perpetua Resources Stock Performance

About Perpetua Resources

