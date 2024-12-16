Raymond James Has Positive Estimate for PROF FY2024 Earnings

Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Profound Medical in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James analyst M. Freeman now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.27) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.31). Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Profound Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($1.15) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Profound Medical’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

Shares of Profound Medical stock opened at $7.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Profound Medical has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $11.42. The company has a market cap of $222.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.78 and its 200 day moving average is $8.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PROF. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in Profound Medical during the third quarter valued at $398,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Profound Medical by 14.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Profound Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $612,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Profound Medical by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 101,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 27,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 569,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 47.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets incision-free therapeutic systems for the image guided ablation of diseased tissue in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system combines magnetic resonance imaging(MRI), robotically-driven transurethral sweeping action/thermal ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control to provide precise, flexible, and durable ablation of a surgeon defined region of prostate and protect the urethra and rectum.

