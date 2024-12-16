FY2024 EPS Estimates for ProPetro Lowered by Zacks Research

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of ProPetro in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.17) for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.27. The consensus estimate for ProPetro’s current full-year earnings is ($0.45) per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on PUMP. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of ProPetro from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ProPetro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on ProPetro from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ProPetro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

Shares of NYSE:PUMP opened at $9.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. ProPetro has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $10.02.

In related news, CFO David Scott Schorlemer acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.86 per share, with a total value of $30,870.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,125.12. This represents a 4.15 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in ProPetro by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of ProPetro during the second quarter worth $40,000. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ProPetro by 226.3% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ProPetro by 87.1% during the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 8,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in ProPetro by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

