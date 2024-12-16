FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Viper Energy Issued By KeyCorp

Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Viper Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 12th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $2.18 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.26. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Viper Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.01 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Viper Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

Get Viper Energy alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Viper Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Viper Energy in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Viper Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Viper Energy from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.27.

Viper Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ VNOM opened at $51.19 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.94. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24. Viper Energy has a 1 year low of $30.16 and a 1 year high of $56.76.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $209.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.54 million. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 24.65%. Viper Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS.

Viper Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viper Energy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fulcrum Equity Management increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 4.1% in the third quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 9,543 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Viper Energy by 328.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Viper Energy by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Andina Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Viper Energy by 3.8% during the third quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 12,612 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 208.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 681 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viper Energy

(Get Free Report)

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.