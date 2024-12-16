Zacks Research Lowers Earnings Estimates for Valero Energy

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for Valero Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $8.94 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $9.02. The consensus estimate for Valero Energy’s current full-year earnings is $8.86 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Valero Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.83 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.95 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $175.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $173.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $149.00 to $131.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.50.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Valero Energy stock opened at $129.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.19. Valero Energy has a 12 month low of $124.02 and a 12 month high of $184.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.16. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $32.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.6% in the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 5.5% in the second quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

