Roth Capital Has Strong Estimate for TSE:KEI FY2024 Earnings

Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (TSE:KEI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Kolibri Global Energy in a report released on Wednesday, December 11th. Roth Capital analyst J. White now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.54. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Kolibri Global Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Get Kolibri Global Energy alerts:

Kolibri Global Energy Trading Up 10.8 %

Shares of KEI opened at C$7.87 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.76. The firm has a market cap of C$281.27 million, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 2.32. Kolibri Global Energy has a 12-month low of C$3.82 and a 12-month high of C$7.92.

Kolibri Global Energy Company Profile

Kolibri Global Energy Inc engages in the finding and exploiting oil, gas, and clean and sustainable energy in the United States. It sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as BNK Petroleum Inc and changed its name to Kolibri Global Energy Inc in November 2020.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kolibri Global Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kolibri Global Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.