Wedbush Issues Pessimistic Outlook for AnaptysBio Earnings

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Free Report) – Wedbush reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for AnaptysBio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 11th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($5.91) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($5.22). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for AnaptysBio’s current full-year earnings is ($6.02) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for AnaptysBio’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.46) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.96) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.06) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($4.31) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($4.96) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ANAB. BTIG Research downgraded AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. HC Wainwright cut shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $90.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on AnaptysBio from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.09.

ANAB opened at $15.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $474.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of -0.11. AnaptysBio has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $41.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.47.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $30.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.92 million. AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 287.94% and a negative net margin of 289.75%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. nVerses Capital LLC increased its position in AnaptysBio by 700.0% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in AnaptysBio by 444.8% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd grew its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 680.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 6,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 5,342 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Paul F. Lizzul sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $58,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,440.66. This represents a 8.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 33.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

