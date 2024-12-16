Q4 Earnings Estimate for TC Energy Issued By Zacks Research

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TC Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.87. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TC Energy’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

TRP has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Joseph upgraded shares of TC Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$62.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Veritas raised shares of TC Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group raised shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$69.77.

Shares of TSE:TRP opened at C$66.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$66.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$60.52. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$43.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$70.32. The company has a market cap of C$68.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C$0.06. TC Energy had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of C$4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.90 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.113 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.01%.

In other news, Senior Officer Stanley G. Chapman Iii sold 267,435 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.51, for a total value of C$17,785,898.39. Also, Senior Officer Francois Lionel Poirier sold 118,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$68.38, for a total transaction of C$8,085,219.85. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 440,243 shares of company stock valued at $29,476,491. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

