FY2024 EPS Estimates for Novartis Lifted by Zacks Research

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Novartis in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $7.60 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.59. The consensus estimate for Novartis’ current full-year earnings is $7.65 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Novartis’ Q1 2025 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.10 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.12. Novartis had a net margin of 35.96% and a return on equity of 34.80%. The business had revenue of $12.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on NVS. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Novartis from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. HSBC downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 target price (up from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.50.

NYSE NVS opened at $98.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $201.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.56. Novartis has a 52-week low of $92.35 and a 52-week high of $120.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.28.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Novartis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 503.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

