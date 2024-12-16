Zacks Research Has Optimistic View of F.N.B. FY2024 Earnings

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of F.N.B. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the bank will earn $1.34 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.33. The consensus estimate for F.N.B.’s current full-year earnings is $1.34 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for F.N.B.’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on F.N.B. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

F.N.B. Price Performance

NYSE FNB opened at $15.91 on Monday. F.N.B. has a 1 year low of $12.49 and a 1 year high of $17.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.99.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $413.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.80 million.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Vincent J. Delie, Jr. sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $2,062,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,652,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,261,778.50. This represents a 7.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of F.N.B.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in F.N.B. during the third quarter worth $405,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 449,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,348,000 after purchasing an additional 19,589 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 145,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in F.N.B. by 31.4% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About F.N.B.

(Get Free Report)

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.