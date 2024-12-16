Head to Head Survey: Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) & Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX)

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) and Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria and Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria $1.43 billion 0.57 $156.92 million ($1.32) -10.33 Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta $214.47 million 101.59 $316.64 million $4.42 5.71

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Analyst Recommendations

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria pays an annual dividend of $0.59 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria pays out -44.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta pays out 3.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria and Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria 0 0 0 0 0.00 Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta 0 1 1 0 2.50

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta has a consensus price target of $33.50, suggesting a potential upside of 32.83%. Given Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta is more favorable than Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.9% of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.6% of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta shares are held by institutional investors. 36.2% of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria and Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria -7.06% -2.46% -1.08% Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta 164.44% 15.40% 10.25%

Summary

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta beats Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria

(Get Free Report)

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, engages in the production of agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The company operates through Agricultural Business, and Business Urban Properties and Investments segments. It is also involved in the management, development, and ownership of shopping malls, office buildings, and hotels; sale of grain derivatives, such as flour and oil; production and sale of crops, such as soybean, sugarcane, wheat, corn, oilseed, and sunflower, as well as sorghum and peanuts; and breeding, purchasing, and/or fattening of cattle for sale to slaughterhouses and supermarkets. In addition, it leases its farms to third parties for agriculture, cattle breeding, and seed production; and offers agricultural services. The company was incorporated in 1936 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

About Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta

(Get Free Report)

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution facilities in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.