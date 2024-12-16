Contrasting SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) & Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP)

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Free Report) and SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Titan Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SpringWorks Therapeutics has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Titan Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Titan Pharmaceuticals and SpringWorks Therapeutics”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Pharmaceuticals $180,000.00 18.08 -$5.57 million N/A N/A SpringWorks Therapeutics $5.45 million 522.78 -$325.10 million ($3.88) -9.87

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Titan Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SpringWorks Therapeutics.

31.5% of Titan Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 24.9% of Titan Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of SpringWorks Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Titan Pharmaceuticals and SpringWorks Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Titan Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 0.00 SpringWorks Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00

SpringWorks Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $69.50, indicating a potential upside of 81.46%. Given SpringWorks Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SpringWorks Therapeutics is more favorable than Titan Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Titan Pharmaceuticals and SpringWorks Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Pharmaceuticals N/A -87.90% -75.11% SpringWorks Therapeutics -203.09% -48.21% -42.19%

Summary

SpringWorks Therapeutics beats Titan Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States and internationally. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. It also develops TP-2021 in combination with ProNeura technology for the treatment of chronic pruritus, a severe and debilitating condition defined as itching of the skin lasting longer than six weeks; and Nalmefene implant program for the prevention of opioid relapse following detoxification of patients suffering opioid use disorder. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer. The company is also involved in the development of mirdametinib, an oral small molecule MEK inhibitor that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 1-associated plexiform neurofibromas (NF1-PN); mirdametinib + lifirafenib, a combination therapy that is in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with advanced or refractory solid tumors; and mirdametinib in monotherapy and combination approaches to treat other genetically defined solid tumors, including Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric and young adult patients with low-grade gliomas. In addition, it develops Brimarafenib (BGB-3245), an oral selective small molecule inhibitor of monomeric and dimeric forms of activating BRAF mutations. The company has collaborations with BeiGene, Ltd. and GlaxoSmithKline LLC; and license agreements with Pfizer Inc. for nirogacestat and mirdametinib. It also has a license agreement with Katholieke Universiteit Leuven and the Flanders Institute for Biotechnology for a portfolio of novel small molecule inhibitors of the TEA Domain; and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute for a portfolio of novel small molecule inhibitors of Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.