RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Receives C$21.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$21.67.
REI.UN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$20.50 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. CIBC raised their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust
Insider Activity
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Shares of REI.UN stock opened at C$18.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$19.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.37, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.30. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$16.26 and a 1 year high of C$20.83. The firm has a market cap of C$5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.60 and a beta of 1.31.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
RioCan is one of Canada’s largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at December 31, 2023, our portfolio is comprised of 188 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 32.6 million square feet (at RioCan’s interest) including office, residential rental and 9 development properties.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Dave & Buster’s: Is It Time to Make Another Play on This Stock?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Why Hershey Stock Has More Room to Run Despite Takeover Rejection
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Texas Instruments: The Old-School Tech Titan Still Delivering
Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.