Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB) Receives $15.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.57.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GAMB shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Gambling.com Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Gambling.com Group from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Gambling.com Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Gambling.com Group from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Gambling.com Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Gambling.com Group by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 398,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after buying an additional 47,843 shares during the last quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP lifted its holdings in Gambling.com Group by 27.2% during the second quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 312,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 67,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Gambling.com Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 298,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Gambling.com Group by 197.7% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 202,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 134,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Gambling.com Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares during the period. 72.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GAMB opened at $15.50 on Friday. Gambling.com Group has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $16.09. The company has a market cap of $576.96 million, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.30 and a 200-day moving average of $9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. It provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and social casino products. The company's focus is on online casino, online sports betting, and fantasy sports industry. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Casinos.com, RotoWire.com, and Bookies.com.

