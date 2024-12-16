Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB) Receives $15.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.57.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on GAMB shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Gambling.com Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Gambling.com Group from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Gambling.com Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Gambling.com Group from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Gambling.com Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.
Shares of GAMB opened at $15.50 on Friday. Gambling.com Group has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $16.09. The company has a market cap of $576.96 million, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.30 and a 200-day moving average of $9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.
Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. It provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and social casino products. The company's focus is on online casino, online sports betting, and fantasy sports industry. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Casinos.com, RotoWire.com, and Bookies.com.
